Zander Fagerson: I grew up watching the All Blacks

The Scotland prop is ready to face New Zealand after playing as them on video games.

Zander Fagerson: Facing All Blacks will be 'a privilege'. SNS Group

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson used to steamroller opposition teams as New Zealand in video games and now he is preparing to face the world champions in the flesh.

The Glasgow Warriors tighthead, 21, is expected to win his 14th international cap against the All Blacks.

He said he is excited to take his place in the Scotland XV at Murrayfield on Saturday.

"You grow up watching the All Blacks," he said.

"I remember playing Jonah Lomu 2011 on the Playstation - give it to him and he'd hand-off everyone and score.

"I've played against the All Blacks under-20s a few times but it will be a privilege [to face the full side] and I'm looking forward to it if selected."

New Zealand, winners of the last two Rugby World Cups, have been the standard-bearers in the style of fast, attacking rugby that Gregor Townsend demands of his Scotland side.

To perfect it, even players like Fagerson, whose front row role demands huge physicality, need to showcase a good level of skill with the ball in hand.

'It will be an exciting test for us to see how we compare.' Ben Toolis

With New Zealander Dave Rennie in charge of his club side, Fagerson feels more confident than ever that Scotland are closing the gap on the All Blacks craft.

He said: "We've got a Kiwi coach so of course his standard is to have a whole front five who can catch and pass with both hands. If they can do then we can do it.

"It's been a breath of fresh air having him at Glasgow making sure that we're working on those skills."

Australia-born second row Ben Toolis also believes the Scots can stand toe-to-toe with the expansive attacking ambition of this weekend's visitors.

He said: "Most of their players are in Super Rugby so they're used to that style. It will be an exciting test for us to see how we compare to that.

"Gregor is a great coach and knows the way he wants to attack. We scored all those points at the weekend so we will take the positives from that.

"We will be looking to do that again and I think that having one game under our belt will help."

He added: "We are looking to improve from that [Samoa game]. We are getting in the rhythm so it will be a great test for us and I am sure we'll do really well."