Edinburgh announce signing of Scotland captain Barclay

Andy Coyle

The back row will move to the capital from Scarlets at the end of the Pro14 season.

Switch: Barclay is moving to Edinburgh.
Edinburgh Rugby have completed the signing of Scotland captain John Barclay on a two-year deal.

The 64-times capped international back row will move from Welsh side Scarlets at the end of the season.

Barclay began his career at Glasgow Warriors before heading to Scarlets in 2013. 

He will return to Scotland having already made more than 150 appearances for Scarlets and picking up a Pro12 title.

He said he had agreed the move after discussions with Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill, who sold him on the club's future.

"I spoke with Richard and he outlined his vision for the future," Barclay told Edinburgh's official website. 

"Edinburgh as a club, and as a city, has a huge amount of potential and I can see what they are trying to do so I'm looking forward to being a part of it.

"Scotland is home so it'll be great to come back and play at one of my home clubs."

Cockerill said: "We're delighted that a player of John's calibre has chosen to join Edinburgh.

"He's a terrific player, with a proven track record and his leadership values will only add to the strong culture we're building at this club.

"John is committed to taking Edinburgh forward and his ambition to create a winning environment will benefit our squad immensely."

The announcement comes a day after the club secured the signing of South African playmaker Jaco van der Walt.

The 23-year-old former Lions star will be available for selection immediately having signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

