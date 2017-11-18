  • STV
Barclay: A win over New Zealand is 'the one that got away'

STV

The Scotland captain was left 'gutted' after his side's 22-17 defeat at Murrayfield.

The Scotland players watch on as the New Zealand players perform the Haka.
SNS

Captain John Barclay declared himself 'gutted' after Scotland fell agonisingly short of a first ever win over New Zealand in a 22-17 loss to the All Blacks at Murrayfield.

A moment of New Zealand magic denied Scotland a famous victory when Stuart Hogg looked to break clear in the final seconds of the match, but was denied by a superb match-saving tackle from Beauden Barrett.

Barclay told BBC Two it was a crushing result against a world-class side and he will remember it as the one that could have been so much more.

"The amount of work that has gone into that, from one to 23...we're gutted to be honest," he said. "Gutted we lost, but very proud of the effort. That's one that got away.

"It's disappointing but we have to look at the positives, because that's one of the best teams in world sport, not just rugby. What we've done is pretty good, we've got to finish the job off next week (against Australia)."

Hogg declared himself "bloody disappointed" after being denied an historic winner.

"We firmly believed all week," he said. "The challenge was tough, we were aware of that and just came up short. You don't get to play these games on many occasions against the world's best and to come up just short is bloody disappointing."

New Zealand skipper Kieran Read admitted Scotland gave his side a scare as they looked to rally from 22-10 down.

"(Hogg) is a dangerous player, isn't he?" he said. "Luckily we've got a quick player too in Beauden Barrett. It was fantastic scrambling from both sides.

"It was a massive challenge, and we certainly knew it was going to be that way. They came out firing and threw the ball around. It's what Test match rugby is all about and I really enjoyed it."

New Zealand have never lost to the Dark Blues, and that piece of history looked under threat after Jonny Gray's try pulled the scores back to 15-10 at one point in the second half, but Barrett's try put them out of sight despite Huw Jones giving the home crowd fresh hope.

