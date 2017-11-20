Finn Russell to leave Glasgow Warriors when season ends

The fly-half wants to 'take himself out of his comfort zone' with a summer move.

Scotland's Finn Russell converts a kick against New Zealand at Murrayfield. SNS

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season after being offered a bumper deal by another club.

The news was announced on Sunday evening by the PRO14 outfit and will see Russell depart after a five-year stint at Scotstoun.

He says he wants to challenge himself outside of his comfort zone and in a new rugby culture, fuelling reports and speculation he is set to join Paris-based Racing 92.

"Glasgow Warriors can confirm that fly-half Finn Russell will leave the club at the end of the season," the club said.

"The 25-year-old's performances for both club and country have attracted attention from a number of clubs across Europe and he has been offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Warriors managing director Nathan Bombrys says Russell, who has already been linked with a move to France, has been tempted away by a spectacular deal.

"Our club has an excellent track record of retaining our key players in recent years," he said. "However, in this instance Finn has decided to move on and accept a lucrative opportunity at another club.

"We respect his decision and when the time comes we will thank him for his contribution to the club. It has been great watching him develop and grow wearing a Glasgow Warriors shirt."

Russell, who briefly joined the British and Irish Lions tour in the summer, said the opportunity offered to him by his next club was too good to turn down.

He said: "I've always wanted to experience as much as I can during what is a short rugby career. It was obviously a difficult decision to leave Glasgow, but I have the opportunity to take myself out of my comfort zone and experience a new culture and type of rugby.

"However, I am fully focused on Glasgow Warriors and will do everything I can to make my final season at Scotstoun a successful one."

Racing have already recruited an international-class fly-half this year in South African Pat Lambie. Former All Blacks number 10 Dan Carter is in the final year of his contract with the French club and media in New Zealand and Japan have reported he will leave next summer to join Japanese side Kobelco Steelers.