  • STV
  • MySTV

Finn Russell to leave Glasgow Warriors when season ends

STV

The fly-half wants to 'take himself out of his comfort zone' with a summer move.

Scotland's Finn Russell converts a kick against New Zealand at Murrayfield.
Scotland's Finn Russell converts a kick against New Zealand at Murrayfield. SNS

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season after being offered a bumper deal by another club.

The news was announced on Sunday evening by the PRO14 outfit and will see Russell depart after a five-year stint at Scotstoun.

He says he wants to challenge himself outside of his comfort zone and in a new rugby culture, fuelling reports and speculation he is set to join Paris-based Racing 92.

"Glasgow Warriors can confirm that fly-half Finn Russell will leave the club at the end of the season," the club said.

"The 25-year-old's performances for both club and country have attracted attention from a number of clubs across Europe and he has been offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Warriors managing director Nathan Bombrys says Russell, who has already been linked with a move to France, has been tempted away by a spectacular deal.

"Our club has an excellent track record of retaining our key players in recent years," he said. "However, in this instance Finn has decided to move on and accept a lucrative opportunity at another club.

"We respect his decision and when the time comes we will thank him for his contribution to the club. It has been great watching him develop and grow wearing a Glasgow Warriors shirt."

Russell, who briefly joined the British and Irish Lions tour in the summer, said the opportunity offered to him by his next club was too good to turn down.

He said: "I've always wanted to experience as much as I can during what is a short rugby career. It was obviously a difficult decision to leave Glasgow, but I have the opportunity to take myself out of my comfort zone and experience a new culture and type of rugby.

"However, I am fully focused on Glasgow Warriors and will do everything I can to make my final season at Scotstoun a successful one."

Racing have already recruited an international-class fly-half this year in South African Pat Lambie. Former All Blacks number 10 Dan Carter is in the final year of his contract with the French club and media in New Zealand and Japan have reported he will leave next summer to join Japanese side Kobelco Steelers.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.