Scotland v Australia: Build-up ahead of final autumn test

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Scots are looking to build on a heartening display against the All Blacks.

Finn Russell: The back evades a challenge as Scotland beat Australia 24-19 in Sydney. SNS

Scotland host Australia at BT Murrayfield in their final autumn test on Saturday, with Gregor Townsend's side looking to build on a heartening display against New Zealand last time out.

The Scots looked set to secure a historic victory over the All Blacks as the outstanding Stuart Hogg sped through with seconds remaining.

The fly-half was denied by Beauden Barrett, however, and the visitors held on for a 22-17 win.

Attention now turns to this weekend's clash with Australia, who suffered a controversial 30-6 loss to England last weekend, as Townsend looks to end the test series on a high.

Here we run the rule over how both sides are shaping up.

Scotland

Lee Jones has been replaced by Sean Maitland. SNS

Team news

Scotland have made four changes from the side who ran the All Blacks close.

Late call-up Sean Maitland replaces Lee Jones at wing, while second row Grant Gilchrist, prop Simon Berghan and number eight Ryan Wilson have been promoted to the starting line-up.

Ben Toolis, Zander Fagerson and Cornell du Preez find themselves on the bench this time round.

Pro14 Conference A leaders Glasgow Warriors supply eight starters, while in-form Edinburgh provide five.

Starting XV: S Hogg; T Seymour, H Jones, A Dunbar (all Glasgow); S Maitland (Saracens); F Russell, A Price (both Glasgow); D Marfo, S McInally, S Berghan; G Gilchrist (all Edinburgh); J Gray (Glasgow); J Barclay (Scarlets); H Watson (Edinburgh), R Wilson (Glasgow).

Replacements: F Brown, J Bhatti, Z Fagerson (all Glasgow); B Toolis, C du Preez (both Edinburgh); H Pyrgos, P Horne (both Glasgow), B McGuigan (Sale).

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend is expecting a tough challenge against one of the world's form sides when his side take on the Wallabies.

He said: "We play the current number three team in the world and arguably the best attacking team in the world.

"Australia beat New Zealand a few weeks ago, were very good against Wales and for a lot of the game on a wet day against England so we know we're playing one of the form teams in the world right now.

"If we drop our standards, we're not going to win. They're a top team and current number three team in the world so we know it will take a better performance than last week to win."

Australia

Australia have made four changes from the side defeated by England last time out. SNS

Team news

Australia have made four changes from the side defeated 30-6 by England.

Tonga-born Taniela Tupou will make his debut for the Wallabies against Scotland, just four days after becoming eligible.

Lukhan Tui, Tetera Faulkner and Henry Speigh also step into the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, former captain Stephen Moore will start in his final rugby match.

Previous matches

Scotland players celebrate after winning a penalty in the dying moments of their 24-19 victory. SNS

June 2017: Australia 19-24 Scotland

Nov 2016: Scotland 22-23 Australia

Jun 2012: Australia 6-9 Scotland

Oct 2015: Scotland 34-35 Australia (Rugby World Cup)

Nov 2009: Scotland 9-8 Australia

Nov 2013: Scotland 15-21 Australia

Nov 2006: Scotland 15-44 Australia

