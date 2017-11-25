Rampant Scotland score eight tries to thrash Australia

Thrilling 53-24 win for Scotland over the Wallabies at Murrayfield.

Ranpant: Byron McGuigan (left) celebrates his try with Sean Maitland SNS

Scotland thrashed Australia 53-24 in a record-breaking performance at Murrayfield.

The Scots scored eight tries against the Wallabies, who finished with 13 men.

Byron McGuigan - only called into the starting XV after Stuart Hogg picked up an injury in the warm-up - went over the line twice, with Ali Price, Sean Maitland, Jonny Gray, Huw Jones, John Barclay and Stuart McInally also scoring.

Australia were dealt a major setback when Sekope Kepu was sent off towards the end of the first half as the visitors led 12-10.

Scotland went in at the break leading 17-12, before a rampant second-half showing.

The Wallabies' misery was compounded when Kurtley Beale was sent to the sin-bin in the dying stages.