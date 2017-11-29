Ali Price signs new deal at Glasgow Warriors until 2020

The 24-year-old scrum-half has impressed during Scotland's autumn internationals.

Ali Price will be pulling on the Glasgow jersey for another three years at least. SNS

Glasgow Warriors and Scotland scrum-half Ali Price has signed a contract extension at Scotstoun.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Warriors until 2020 after impressing in Scotland's autumn internationals.

Price has started in all but one of Gregor Townsend's games in charge of the national team and scored his second try in the 53-24 demolition of Australia at Murrayfield last weekend.

When available, Price has been a regular in Glasgow's winning start to the Guinness PRO14 season under Dave Rennie and last season he was named the supporters' player of the season award.

After signing the deal, Price told Warriors TV: "Playing at Scotstoun is a feeling I can't really explain. I love the buzz.

"Glasgow fans love their team and as a player I love that. I love running out here and they give us the extra motivation we need.

"I'm staying here because I want to win things. I feel like the squad and coaching staff we've got here have the ability to do that and it's really exciting."

His manager said: "We're rapt that Ali has signed up. He's developed into a top class nine and the speed that he brings is a big part of how we're trying to play the game."