Scottish Rugby bans flanker John Hardie for three months

The Scotland and Edinburgh player was charged with 'gross misconduct'.

John Hardie: Will not be able to play until mid-January. © SNS Group

Scottish Rugby has imposed a three-month ban on Scotland and Edinburgh flanker John Hardie for "gross misconduct".

The 29-year-old had been suspended since October pending the outcome of an investigation and the governing body has now imposed the ban as part of what it says is "a range of sanctions"

The three-month suspension is backdated to the beginning of his suspension, meaning Hardie can return to action in the middle of January.

An Edinburgh Rugby spokesperson said: "John has cooperated with the disciplinary process throughout.

"He has acknowledged the serious mistake he has made as a professional athlete and has accepted full responsibility for his conduct.

"It has been made clear that we are not prepared to tolerate the behaviour which caused this situation.

"Support will be provided to the player by Edinburgh Rugby and Scottish Rugby on a personal and professional level throughout the period of his suspension and going forward."

Hardie said: "I would like to apologise to everyone for putting myself in this situation.

"Through my actions I feel I have let my club, my teammates and the fans down. I want to acknowledge the support I have had from Edinburgh Rugby and Scottish Rugby in dealing with the issue.

"I am now focused on putting myself in the best possible position to be considered for selection again."