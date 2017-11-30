Gregor Townsend on mission to improve Scottish rugby

The Scotland head coach led a training masterclass for 109 coaches on Wednesday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5663359876001-gregor-townsend-s-mission-to-improve-scottish-rugby.jpg" />

Fresh from guiding Scotland to a hat-trick of impressive performances in the autumn tests, Gregor Townsend would be forgiven for putting his feet up for a spell.

Instead, the national team head coach spent his Wednesday night leading a coaching masterclass for 109 up-and-coming coaches from across the country.

Townsend, who previously spent a week at Barcelona studying the attacking principles of footballers Lionel Messi and co, passed on details of how he built the attacking structure that almost toppled the All Blacks and overwhelmed Australia this month.

Speaking to STV following the final pro-coach masterclass series event of 2017, Townsend said: "I love talking about our rugby and players so to share what we've done over the last three weeks was brilliant.

"We are a small country but being a small country has its advantages.

"We can work closer together with our coaches and our players, who are based around two teams, and we have an age group system and development pathway that let's us see our players come through quicker.

"It does seem strange, that we have a competitive advantage from being smaller, but if you are all working together you can achieve a fair bit."

'I love talking about our rugby and players so to share what we've done over the last three weeks was brilliant.' Gregor Townsend

Next up for Scotland is an away trip to Cardiff to take on Wales when the Six Nations begins in February.

Asked what his ambition for Scotland was as the look to build on their historic victory over the Aussies, Townsend said: "To see the team improving and getting more moments like Saturday.

"We have a huge challenge in our next game against Wales.

"It's exciting to be involved and I feel privileged be in this role but we have to work hard to be better."