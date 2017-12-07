Huw Jones to make Warriors debut against Montpellier 

The Scotland centre will take his Scotstoun bow in the crucial Champions Cup fixture.

Huw Jones: Signed for Glasgow Warriors in February. SNS

Scotland centre Huw Jones will make his Glasgow Warriors debut in Friday's crucial Champions Cup fixture with Montpellier.

The 23-year-old, who signed for the Scotstoun outfit in February, will finally pull on a Warriors jersey against Vern Cotter's French Top 14 high-fliers.

He starred for the national team during the summer tour Down Under and in the recent international series.

Jones went over in each of the three autumn tests, taking his try tally to seven from 11 caps.

Stuart Hogg, another of Gregor Townsend's key men of late, misses out having failed to recover from a hip flexor injury suffered during the narrow loss to the All Blacks at Murrayfield.

Hooker Fraser Brown is also absent after suffering a series of concussions.

Despite winning all ten of their Pro14 fixtures under Dave Rennie's stewardship, Warriors remain pointless in European competition and lie bottom of Pool 3 following defeats to Exeter Chiefs and Leinster.

Friday's contest with Montpellier takes on must-win status as a result, with a bonus-point also a likely requirement having failed to secure one during either of their two defeats.