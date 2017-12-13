Warriors hooker George Turner suspended for four weeks

The Glasgow club's head coach Dave Rennie described Turner's yellow card as 'dumb'.

Ban: Turner is out for four weeks. SNS Group

Glasgow Warriors hooker George Turner has been suspended for four weeks for an off-the-ball incident during the defeat to Montpellier.

Turner was shown a yellow card during the match for a shoulder charge to the back of Louis Picamoles.

He was later cited for allegedly breaking Law 10.4 (f), which covers "playing an opponent without the ball" and states "a player who is not in possession of the ball must not hold, push or obstruct an opponent not carrying the ball".

A disciplinary panel met in London on Wednesday and handed down a four-week ban, meaning Turner will miss the return match against Montpellier on Saturday, as well as the 1872 Cup matches against Edinburgh and Pro14 encounter with Zebre.

The yellow card came with Warriors 17-5 ahead but they lost 22-29, prompting criticism from Rennie.

"We started pretty well," he said. "George's sin-bin was dumb.

"Leading by 12, we should've had a line-out 20 metres out to apply more pressure and instead he ends up in the bin - and three minutes later they've scored."