Best of three format to decide winner of 1872 Cup

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The first leg of the competition between Warriors and Edinburgh takes place on Saturday.

Clash: The format of the cup has been changed. SNS Group

Scottish Rugby has announced this season's 1872 Cup between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby will be decided by a three-game series.

The trophy has been awarded to the aggregate winner of the two matches between the sides in recent years.

The expansion of the league to 14 teams to include South African sides Southern Kings and Toyota Cheetahs has meant a change to the structure of the league, with the Scottish sides now meeting three times a season.

As a result, the 1872 Cup will be decided by a best of three format.

Edinburgh play host at Murrayfield this Saturday in the first of the meetings, with the sides meeting against at Scotstoun on December 30.

The third, and possibly decisive, meeting takes place at Murrayfield on the weekend of April 27.

Edinburgh Rugby managing director Jonny Petrie said: "We're on target for a record crowd at BT Murrayfield this Saturday so it's fantastic to be able to confirm the future format of the 1872 Cup.

"The change is in keeping with the traditional test match rugby series made famous by touring test teams such as the British & Irish Lions."

Nathan Bombrys, Glasgow Warriors managing director, said: "To win the trophy, you've got to win the most games across the series. 

"With valuable Guinness PRO14 points up for grabs, both teams will be playing to win every game. 

 "With the addition of a huge match to end the regular season at BT Murrayfield, winning the 1872 Cup will become an even greater challenge."

