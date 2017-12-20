Jonny Gray extends Glasgow Warriors contract until 2020

The deal comes ahead of 1872 Cup clash with Edinburgh Rugby on Saturday.

Jonny Gray has put pen to paper on a new deal. SNS

Jonny Gray has signed a new two-year contract with Glasgow Warriors to stay at the club until at least May 2020.

It comes just days after Niko Matawalu's contract was extended until summer 2019 and ahead of the 1872 Cup clash with Edinburgh Rugby at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Gray has been with Glasgow for five years following a spell in New Zealand and captained his side for the first time in April 2015.

Also a Scotland international, the second row was named club captain for the 2016/17 season and then co-captain along with Henry Pyrgos.

Glasgow confirmed earlier in the week they had decided to exercise the option to extend Matawalu's deal after initially penning a one-year extension in August.