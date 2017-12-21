  • STV
Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors: Build-up to 1872 Cup match

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Warriors hold the cup ahead of first of three derby clashes this season.

Rivals: Glasgow Warriors face Edinburgh Rugby at Murrayfield.
Scotland's oldest rugby rivalry is renewed at Murrayfield in the first of a triple-header of matches between Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors.

Traditionally the teams played two games with the aggregate winner claiming the 1872 Cup, but this year the trophy will go be decided in a best of three format.

Warriors claimed the cup by a two-point margin last season despite being beaten at Scotstoun by Edinburgh on the final day of the Pro 12 season.

Edinburgh have won the trophy on the previous two occasions despite Glasgow boasting the superior overall league record.

After Saturday's capital clash the teams face-off in Glasgow on December 30. A final showdown at Murrayfield is then scheduled for the weekend of April 28.

Edinburgh Rugby

Blair Kinghorn and Hamish Watson for Edinburgh.
Richard Cockerill brings back seven Scotland internationals for the clash.

Blair Kinghorn reverts to full back after an outing at ten against Krasny Yar, with Duhan van der Merwe and Dougie Fife on the wings.

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne links with Jaco van der Walt at half back.

The all-Scotland front row of Stuart McInally anchoring Rory Sutherland and Simon Berghan is boosted by more cap presence at lock in the shape of Grant Gilchrist and Ben Toolis.

Edinburgh's head coach said the match will be a chance to show how far they have come.

Cockerill said: "We know Glasgow are a good side - their back-line features most of the Scotland team.

"This weekend is going to be a great barometer of where we're at as a team and how well we're progressing.

"We're doing some good things and we're paying a nice brand of rugby. It's a big day for us as a club and I'm hopeful that Edinburgh take another positive step forward."

Glasgow Warriors

Scotland star Huw Jones is new to the Warriors.
Warriors boss Dave Rennie has surprisingly left talisman Finn Russell on the bench, preferring Peter Horne to start at fly half.

Scotland wingers Tommy Seymour and Lee Jones will link with fellow cap stars Huw Jones and Alex Dunbar in a dangerous backline combination.

Glasgow also boast an All-Scotland front row while youngster Matt Smith is trusted to start at open-side flanker in the absence of the influential New Zealander Callum Gibbins.

Rennie said: "Back home there are four other Kiwi sides so you've got eight derbies a year. Everyone talks about the 1872 Cup games with the same kind of passion that we talked about the derbies back home.

"I know the boys are really keen. We tend to have an edge around training every week regardless of who we're playing, but this week is certainly more personal."

Previous meetings

2016/17: Edinburgh 12-25 Glasgow | Glasgow 18-29 Edinburgh (Agg: Glasgow 43-41 Edinburgh)

2015/16: Edinburgh 23-11 Glasgow | Glasgow 11-14 Edinburgh (Agg: Glasgow 22-37 Edinburgh)

2014/15: Glasgow 16-6 Edinburgh | Edinburgh 20-8 Glasgow (Agg: Edinburgh 26-24 Glasgow)

2013/14: Edinburgh 16-20 Glasgow | Glasgow 37-34 Edinburgh (Agg: Glasgow 57-50 Edinburgh)

2012/13: Glasgow 23-14 Edinburgh | Edinburgh 17-21 Glasgow (Agg: Edinburgh 31-44 Glasgow)

