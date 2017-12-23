Edinburgh dish out Glasgow's first Pro14 defeat of season

Late try from Chris Dean gives Edinburgh the advantage in the 1872 Cup series.

Chris Dean (left) celebrates his winning try with Nathan Fowles. SNS

Edinburgh have the advantage in the 1872 Cup after edging out Glasgow Warriors in the first match of a three-game series.

The hosts triumphed 18-17 at Murrayfield thanks to a last-gasp try from Chris Dean.

Warriors had an extra man for 74 minutes after Edinburgh's Simon Berghan was sent off, but they couldn't take advantage and lost for the first time in this season's Pro14.

The series continues in Glasgow next weekend.