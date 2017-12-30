Warriors exact revenge on Edinburgh to set up decider

Glasgow stopped their inter-city rivals from scoring as they won 17-0 at Scotstoun.

Finn Russell converts a penalty to extend Glasgow's advantage. SNS

Glasgow Warriors exacted revenge over Edinburgh and set up a decisive third match in the 1872 Cup series with a 17-0 win at Scotstoun.

Warriors suffered their first defeat of the Pro14 campaign last week as they threw away a seven point lead against 14 men to eventually lose 18-17 in the capital.

But in a dramatic encounter on Saturday, which saw play suspended and the stadium evacuated during the first half after a fire alarm went off, Glasgow levelled affairs in style.

Finn Russell returned to the Warriors starting line-up and the Scotland talisman played a key role, scoring 12 of Glasgow's 17 points.

A weakened Edinburgh side lacked penetration in attack and were penalised 15 times for fouling.

Lee Jones touched down with seconds remaining before a ruckus ensued.

Glasgow's 11th Pro14 win of the season means there is all to play for in the 1872 Cup series when the two clubs next meet in April.