  • STV
  • MySTV

Freak injury puts Fagerson's Six Nations place in doubt

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

A weights bench landed on the prop's foot during training with Glasgow Warriors.

Scotland and Glasgow Warriors have been dealt a blow after Zander Fagerson suffered a freak injury when a weights bench in the gym fell on his foot.

The tighthead prop, who picked up the man of the match award in Glasgow's win over Edinburgh, faces up to two months out of action following the accident, putting his Six Nations place in doubt.

Fagerson will be joined in the treatment room by Scott Cummings after the lock suffered a hand injury earlier this week as Warriors prepared for the Guinness Pro 14 match with Zebre.

While specialists confirmed neither player requires surgery, the duo both face up to eight weeks out of action.

The injuries not only rule Fagerson and Cummings out of Warriors' immediate Pro 14 fixtures but also leave the pair doubtful for Scotland's February Six Nations triple-header.

Gregor Townsend's national squad take on Wales on February 3, before matches with France and England later in the month.

The loss of tighthead prop Fagerson adds to Townsend's woes in the front row, with WP Nel also likely to be missing until March with a broken arm.

At loosehead prop Scotland look likely to be missing Alasdair Dickinson and there are major injury doubts over Allan Dell, Darryl Marfo and Rory Sutherland too.

Elsewhere, Warriors head coach Dave Rennie told STV Fraser Brown will see a specialist next week as a precaution following a series of head knocks.

Fagerson featured heavily in Scotland's autumn tests, starting in the narrow defeat to the All Blacks before playing a starring role off the bench in the record win over Australia.

Consolation for Glasgow ahead of the trip to Italy this weekend comes in the return to action of Adam Ashe for the first time since October.

The Scotland international underwent surgery after suffering an ankle injury against Leinster in the European Rugby Champions Cup.

After ten weeks out the 24-year-old has been deemed fit to return and will start among Warriors replacements in Parma.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.