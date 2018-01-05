A weights bench landed on the prop's foot during training with Glasgow Warriors.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5702908613001-freak-injury-puts-fagerson-s-six-nations-place-in-doubt.jpg" />

Scotland and Glasgow Warriors have been dealt a blow after Zander Fagerson suffered a freak injury when a weights bench in the gym fell on his foot.

The tighthead prop, who picked up the man of the match award in Glasgow's win over Edinburgh, faces up to two months out of action following the accident, putting his Six Nations place in doubt.

Fagerson will be joined in the treatment room by Scott Cummings after the lock suffered a hand injury earlier this week as Warriors prepared for the Guinness Pro 14 match with Zebre.

While specialists confirmed neither player requires surgery, the duo both face up to eight weeks out of action.

The injuries not only rule Fagerson and Cummings out of Warriors' immediate Pro 14 fixtures but also leave the pair doubtful for Scotland's February Six Nations triple-header.

Gregor Townsend's national squad take on Wales on February 3, before matches with France and England later in the month.

The loss of tighthead prop Fagerson adds to Townsend's woes in the front row, with WP Nel also likely to be missing until March with a broken arm.

At loosehead prop Scotland look likely to be missing Alasdair Dickinson and there are major injury doubts over Allan Dell, Darryl Marfo and Rory Sutherland too.

Elsewhere, Warriors head coach Dave Rennie told STV Fraser Brown will see a specialist next week as a precaution following a series of head knocks.

Fagerson featured heavily in Scotland's autumn tests, starting in the narrow defeat to the All Blacks before playing a starring role off the bench in the record win over Australia.

Consolation for Glasgow ahead of the trip to Italy this weekend comes in the return to action of Adam Ashe for the first time since October.

The Scotland international underwent surgery after suffering an ankle injury against Leinster in the European Rugby Champions Cup.

After ten weeks out the 24-year-old has been deemed fit to return and will start among Warriors replacements in Parma.