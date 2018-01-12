  • STV
Stuart Hogg will make Six Nations, says Dave Rennie

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Warriors head coach is confident the Scotland full-back will win fitness race.

Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie remains fully confident Stuart Hogg will be fit to star for Scotland in the Six Nations despite his latest injury setback.

The full-back has been sidelined since hobbling off in the warm-up before Scotland's record-breaking win over Australia due to a hip injury.

The setback was the latest in a string of knocks suffered by the full-back during 2017, who missed the Lions tour of New Zealand after suffering facial damage in a freak accident.

Hogg was scheduled to return to action for Warriors' Champions Cup clash with Leinster on Sunday.

A foot complaint has hampered his recovery, leaving Rennie to opt to protect his talisman for the time being.

He said: "We think next week the original plan was to bring him off the bench this week and then give him a start next week against Exeter

"Close but we're not going to push that so expect him next week. We want him to be fully right and have a full week of training in him.

"The groin is good but he had a little complaint with his foot and hasn't got the amount of running in this week we'd want."

'We are confident he will be right and expect to see him on the park against Exeter.'
Dave Rennie

Scotland travel to the Principality Stadium to take on Wales in the Six Nations opener.

Asked if he believed Hogg would be ready action by then, Rennie said: "Yes, we are confident he will be right and expect to see him on the park against Exeter."

Warriors are already out of Europe having lost their first four matches but are looking to gain momentum as they challenge for the Pro14 title.

The return of Scotland hooker George Turner after a four-week ban for an off-the-ball shoulder charge provides a welcome boost.

Rennie said: "He's probably learnt from it but I thought four weeks was incredibly harsh considering others have got two weeks for shoulders into the head.

"He realised he made an error, has been punished severely for it and is chomping at the bit to get back out there."

