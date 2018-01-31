Scotland announce team for Six Nations opener against Wales

Newcastle Falcons player Chris Harris will make his first start for Scotland in Cardiff.

Gregor Townsend: Made six changes from Australia victory. SNS Group

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has announced his team that will take on Wales in their opening Six Nations fixture.

Newcastle Falcons centre Chris Harris will make his first start for Scotland as they get the competition under way in Cardiff.

The 27-year-old will be one of six changes made from the side that faced Australia in November.

Ali Price will start at scrum-half ahead of Greig Laidlaw, Stuart Hogg will return at full back after a late withdrawal from the win over the Wallabies and Cornell Du Preez and Ben Toolis will start after being elevated from their replacement status in November's win.

Props Gordon Reid and Jon Welsh will also start the game after last featuring for Scotland in 2015 and last year's summer tour respectively.

John Barclay returns to captain the team at number six with Finn Russell back at number ten.

Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend, said: "We've selected a squad that we believe can start the NatWest 6 Nations championship with the intensity and speed required to win in Cardiff."

The line-up is as follows:

1. Gordon Reid 2. Stuart McInally 3. Jon Welsh 4. Ben Toolis 5.Jonny Gray (VC) 6. John Barclay 7. Hamish Watson 8. Cornell De Preez 9. Ali Price 10. Finn Russell 11. Byron McGuigan 12. Huw Jones 13. Chris Harris 14. Tommy seymour 15. Stuart Hogg.

