Six Nations preview: Scotland bid to end 19-year wait

STV previews the championship as Gregor Townsend's Scots prepare for Wales showdown.

Scotland players line up for the national anthem. SNS

Scotland's quest to end their 19-year wait for Six Nations glory begins on Saturday in Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Gregor Townsend's men have been tipped to go all the way and get their hands on the trophy for the first time since the tournament's expansion after a fruitful Autumn Test series.

First, however, they must pass the gruelling test that is toppling Wales on their own patch before hosting the talented French at Murrayfield.

Should the Scots win both fixtures, a Calcutta Cup showdown with title ramifications against reigning champions England lies in store.

Eddie Jones' squad don't just look formidable on paper, they've been formidable on the pitch of late having put together an impressive win streak.

Their unlikely to have it all their own way this year, though, with the championship set to be hotly contested amongst the home nations.

Here we run the rule over form and fitness before picking out key men to keep an eye on as the Six Nations unfolds

Form

Richie Gray takes a line-out for Scotland against eventual champions England. SNS

England go in as favourites having won the last two championships and have lost just one match in 23 under Eddie Jones.

Ireland are well fancied having looked strong in the autumn tests and are developing good depth to their squad. Joe Schmidt can call upon a number of British and Irish Lions and many fancy a title decider between Ireland and England on the final weekend.

Scotland's back-to-back wins over Australia and strong showing in defeat to New Zealand catapult them to third favourites. Gregor Townsend's style has won admirers but the Scots haven't won the title since 1999 - the year before Italy joined the championship.

Wales are thought to be in a slump and they are missing several key personnel. Regardless, Warren Gatland is a wily operator who has guided them to the title three times.

France are in a state of flux with Jacques Brunel appointed to take charge in December. The former Italy boss has named a lot of new faces in his squad, but the French still boast an array of stars.

Italy will once again be rank outsiders but Conor O'Shea is diligently trying to instil a new ethos in the nation.

The performances of professional clubs Zebre and Benetton in the Pro 14 give some evidence of the start of a revival in Italian rugby.

Injuries

Greig Laidlaw has returned in time for the Six Nations having missed Scotland's autumn test series. SNS

The players missing this year's tournament have been the big talking point in the build-up to the 2018 Six Nations.

Scotland are particularly hard hit in the front row. WP Nel, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Fraser Brown, Ross Ford, Darryl Marfo, Allan Dell and Alasdair Dickinson are unavailable.

England will be without star players Bill Vunipola, Nathan Hughes, Elliot Daly and Kyle Sinckler, plus Tom Curry and Semesa Rokoduguni.

Ireland are missing Jamie Heaslip and Jared Payne, while Garry Ringrose and Sean O'Brien are out for the opening weeks.

A stellar cast of backs and back rows are missing for Wales, including Jonathan Davies and Sam Warburton.

France have mixed up their squad but star turns like Camille Lopez and Wesley Fofana will both miss out through injury.

And Italy will have to do without the influence of Michele Campagnaro.

Key players

Stuart Hogg has won back-to-back Six Nations player of the championship awards. SNS

Scotland's star man Stuart Hogg has won the Six Nations player of the championship award two year in a row. Back fit after a hip problem, he is rested and ready for another tilt this spring.

England boast one of the most accomplished playmakers in world rugby in Saracens' Owen Farrell. Deployed at fly half or inside centre, he has the quality to win the tightest of matches.

Ireland's Johnny Sexton has been at the top of the international game for years and his ability to dictate the tempo of test matches could bring glory back to Ireland.

Wales are weakened through injury but the brilliant back row Ross Moriarty can carry their hopes. The British and Irish Lion will play at 8 in the absence of Taulupe Faletau.

France centre Remi Lamerat is a fine balance of finesse and hard carrying, and can expect to be among the tries should Les Bleus attack start to fire.

Italy captain Sergio Parisse is the country's greatest ever player and one of the finest forwards to ever pick up a ball. Even at 34, he will worry every team he faces.

Ones to watch

Stuart McInally starred for Scotland during the autumn test series. SNS

The autumn was a breakthrough period for Scotland hooker Stuart McInally who scored three tries, ran a tight scrum and line-out in dark blue and was a constant menace in open field.

With an injury crisis at 8, Exeter Chiefs back row Sam Simmonds looks favourite to be handed the jersey for England and he is well positioned to excel given his fine club form.

Jacob Stockdale has just four Ireland caps but is already being tipped to make a big impression on the Six Nations. The Ulsterman has the perfect blend of pace and power to worry defences.

With chances for several Welsh new-comers, the on-form Scarlets backs could flourish in the national team colours. But keep a close eye on winger Josh Adams who makes his debut against Scotland and has been free-scoring for Worcester Warriors this term.

Yacouba Camara will earn just his seventh cap in Paris in France's opening match against Ireland, but the 23-year-old is an exciting openside prospect.

Italy have struggled to get a fly-half to lean on with Tommaso Allan and Carlo Canna both tried but unable to convince. Benetton's Ian McKinley will hope he can take his chance in the 10 jersey this year.

Fixtures

Scotland and Wales will contest the Six Nations opener. SNS

Round One

Saturday 3rd February 2018

Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 2:15pm

France v Ireland, Stade de France, Paris, 4:45pm

Sunday 4th February 2018

Italy v England Stadio Olimpico, Rome, 3:00pm

Round Two

Saturday 10th February 2018

Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 2:15pm

England v Wales, Twickenham Stadium, London, 4:45pm

Sunday 11th February 2018

Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, 3:00pm

Round Three

Friday 23rd February 2018

France v Italy, Orange Vélodrome, Marseille, 8:00pm

Saturday 24th February 2018

Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 2:15pm

Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, 4:45pm

Round Four

Saturday 10th March 2018

Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 2:15pm

France v EnglandStade de France, Paris, 4:45pm

Sunday 11th March 2018

Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 3:00pm

Round Five

Saturday 17th March 2018

Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, 12:30pm

England v Ireland, Twickenham Stadium, London, 2:45pm

Wales v France, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 5:00pm

