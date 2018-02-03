Scotland suffer crushing defeat to Wales in Six Nations 

Gregor Townsend's men lost 34-7 in the opener to extend their Cardiff jinx.

Huw Jones is left frustrated as Scotland are beaten. SNS

Scotland suffered a crushing 34-7 defeat in the Six Nations opener as Wales ran riot in Cardiff.

Without a win in the Welsh capital since 2002, the Scots were left reeling by tries from Gareth Davies and Leigh Halfpenny inside the first 12 minutes.

Full-back Halfpenny was in outstanding form, adding a further try, four conversions and two penalties to rack up 24 points.

Steff Evans claimed a bonus point try to cap a miserable afternoon for the Scots.

Gregor Townsend's men were kept at bay until the 79th minute when Peter Horne went over.

Wales shrugged off an injury crisis to extend their winning run over Scotland in the Welsh capital to 16 years.

Scotland, on the other hand, failed to get the running game which was the hallmark of the autumn test series going against a smothering defensive effort.