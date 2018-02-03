Watch highlights: Scotland thrashed by Wales in opener

Gregor Townsend's Scots started the Six Nations with a disappointing 34-7 loss.

Scotland's Six Nations campaign got off to a miserable start as Wales ran riot in Cardiff.

Gregor Townsend's men arrived in the Welsh capital full of optimism but that hope was soon dashed as Wales flew out of the blocks.

Gareth Davies and Leigh Halfpenny scored quickfire tries within 12 minutes to rock the Scots.

Full-back Halfpenny went on to rack up 24 points before Steff Evans secured a Welsh bonus point.

Scotland toiled to break down a smothering Welsh defensive effort until Peter Horne touched down in the dying moments.