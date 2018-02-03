The Scotland skipper bemoaned his side's slackness as Wales cruised to victory.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5725513879001-john-barclay-scotland-must-sharpen-up-after-wales-loss.jpg" />

John Barclay bemoaned Scotland's slackness with and without the ball as Wales cruised to a 34-7 win in the Six Nations opener.

Scotland's run without victory in Cardiff was extended to 16 years as Gregor Townsend's men were thrashed by a rampant home side.

Wales scored two tries within the opening 12 minutes and the Scots toiled to find a response thereafter.

It took until the 79th minute for the visitors to register when Peter Horne going over.

While the early concessions hurt, Barclay pointed to inaccurate attacks and poor defending throughout the match as the reasons for the heavy loss.

He said: "It wasn't an ideal start but everyone was relaxed.

"It was two tries out of nothing and after that we had a bit of ball but couldn't seem to exert ourselves on the game.

"I know, speaking to them (Wales) afterwards, they found the tempo hard to deal with, that's what we need to do.

"But if you don't do it accurately it counts for very little."

He added: "We just couldn't' get our attack functioning in the second half. It's not clear to me why. We didn't defend particularly well, when we had the , the line out creaked a bit.

"When those three happen you're not going to win and we got beaten comfortably."

Scotland host France - who suffered a dramatic loss to Ireland - next Sunday, before reigning champions England visit Murrayfield.

Barclay insists all is still to play for, should Scotland sharpen up.

"It can be fixed," he said. "It's a four game championship, we came here wanting to win.

"But it's not the end of the championship for us, we need to kick on."