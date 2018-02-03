Townsend: Scotland deserve criticism after Wales loss

Scotland's Six Nations campaign started poorly with a 34-7 defeat in Cardiff.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said his side deserved criticism for their display in the 34-7 defeat to Wales.

The Scots came into the Six Nations full of confidence after impressive performances in the autumn test series.

But the campaign got off to a dismal start as Wales converted two tries within the opening twelve minutes.

Scotland failed to produce a comeback and suffered another loss in Cardiff, having last won in the Welsh capital in 2002.

Townsend accepted his side failed to turn up on the day.

He said: "We should be criticised for today's performance, whether from the media, the supporters or amongst ourselves.

"That is well short of what is required to play for Scotland.

"But we have an opportunity to put things right this week,

"We come together few and far between during the season.

"We had two months since our last game against Australia and the shock is we played so badly given how well we played in the last game.

"But we now have four games where we have to be much much better."

Gareth Davies and Leigh Halfpenny scored early tries as the home side tore through the visitors.

Townsend was left to rue the open nature of the opening period which eventually left Scotland with a mountain to climb.

He said: "The first 15 minutes was a bizarre test match, it was so open.

"The try that Wales got sapped our confidence and gave them momentum to go back and score another.

"We weren't accurate across the board and didn't make the right decisions."