Glasgow Warriors' Sarto ruled out for remainder of season

The winger has had to go under the knife to solve a shoulder problem.

Leonardo Sarto's last run out was against Exeter Chiefs last month. SNS

Glasgow Warriors winger Leonardo Sarto will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

The Guinness PRO14 club have confirmed the 26-year-old Italian international has undergone surgery on a shoulder injury.

He hasn't featured since the Warriors' 28-21 victory over Exeter Chiefs in January's European Champions Cup fixture.

Sarto joined Glasgow from Zebre in 2016 and has scored nine tries in 18 games.

He also had to go under the knife last season for a shoulder injury which initially ruled him out of action for six months.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.