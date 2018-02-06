Glasgow Warriors' Sarto ruled out for remainder of season
The winger has had to go under the knife to solve a shoulder problem.
Glasgow Warriors winger Leonardo Sarto will miss the rest of the season due to injury.
The Guinness PRO14 club have confirmed the 26-year-old Italian international has undergone surgery on a shoulder injury.
He hasn't featured since the Warriors' 28-21 victory over Exeter Chiefs in January's European Champions Cup fixture.
Sarto joined Glasgow from Zebre in 2016 and has scored nine tries in 18 games.
He also had to go under the knife last season for a shoulder injury which initially ruled him out of action for six months.
