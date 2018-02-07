Watson: Scotland team shared harsh words after Cardiff

The flanker admits this weekend's showdown against France is a must-win game.



Scotland's Hamish Watson has said that the team exchanged some "tough words" after their thumping defeat to Wales in their Six Nations opener and are now looking forward to tackling France.

The 34-7 defeat in Cardiff came as a shock after going into the championships as a side in form and Watson admitted that it was no surprise that fans vented their frustration.

However, he said the players felt the same way and had let each other know.

"I'd say it was expected, to get a bit of backlash after a loss like that," he said. "I don't think many were expecting it and the fans were probably quite right to be hacked off, but no one's hurting more than the players so we need to put it right.

"As expected there has been a few tough words, that was needed, but that was done on Monday.

"What's needed to be said has been said and now it's all about moving forward and trying to get back to winning ways."

France visit Murrayfield for Scotland's next challenge and Watson said he was under no illusions about the importance of bouncing back quickly.

"We need to go out there and be positive and obviously it's a must-win game if we want anything to do with this championship and stay in it," he said. "It's a must-win for France as well so it'll be a tough game but we're being very positive this week, we have to go out there and win."

