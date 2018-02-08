Scotland make six changes for first Six Nations home tie
Gregor Townsend's men will take on France after being hammered by Wales.
Gregor Townsend has responded to last week's Welsh disaster by making six changes to his Scotland line-up ahead of facing France.
The Scots were hammered 34-7 in what was a shock start to their 2018 Six Nations campaign last Saturday.
Scrum-half Greig Laidlaw, centre Peter Horne, wing Sean Maitland, prop Simon Berghan, lock Grant Gilchrist and number eight Ryan Wilson come in for Sunday's clash at Murrayfield.
Ali Price - whose intercepted pass handed Gareth Davies the crucial opening score at the Principality Stadium - makes way for Laidlaw as he is joined on the bench by last week's starters Jon Welsh, Ben Toolis and Chris Harris.
Cornell du Preez and the injured Byron McGuigan drop out of the 23.
Townsend has called for a response that will "energise our supporters" in the first home game of the campaign.
"We've seen a response from the players in training this week and that needs to continue into and through the 80-plus minutes of the match because France will pose a massive and immensely physical challenge," he said.
