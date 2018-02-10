Joy Neville first woman to referee Guinness PRO14 match

The 34-year-old took charge Ulster's win over Southern Kings at the Kingspan Stadium.

Neville was named World Rugby Referee of the Year in November. PA

Referee Joy Neville added another piece of history to her already impressive CV when she took charge of Ulster's 59-10 win over Southern Kings in the Guinness PRO14 at the Kingspan Stadium.

The 34-year-old became the first female official to referee a fixture in the tournament's history.

Referee Joy Neville during the 2017 Women's World Cup Final at the Kingspan Stadium, Belfast. PA

Neville was named World Rugby Referee of the Year in November, a month after taking charge of her first international between Norway and Denmark.

After winning 70 caps which included helping Ireland complete a Grand Slam on the way to claiming the Six Nations title in 2013, she took steps to become a referee.

Since then, she has progressed from serving as an assistant referee to taking charge of high-profile games such as Friday's PRO14 fixture in Belfast.