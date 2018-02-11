  • STV
Scotland bounce back to beat France in Six Nations

Greg Laidlaw kicked six penalties in the second half as Scotland won 32-26.

Scotland bounced back from their opening day defeat to Wales by beating France 32-26 at Murrayfield.

Greig Laidlaw proved instrumental, kicking six second half penalties as Gregor Townsend's side recovered from a dismal start to the game.

With just two minutes on the clock French wing Teddy Thomas evaded three challenges on his way to scoring.

And it soon went from bad to worse for the home side, Maxime Machenaud slotting a penalty to make it ten points in ten minutes.

Gregor Townsend's side regrouped quickly, however, and responded with a try of their own when Sean Maitland went over in the corner following patient build-up.

The deficit was reduced to three, but France remained dangerous in attack. The outstanding Thomas struck again, chipping over Stuart Hogg on the outside before taking advantage of an unpredictable bounce to beat Laidlaw to the ball and convert.

Scotland had to score next, and they did. Huw Jones broke the line before going over.

Another Machenaud penalty ensured the visitors took a six point lead into the break.

A spate of second half penalties - four for Scotland and two for France - saw the home side eventually draw level with 16 minutes to go.

Scotland had the momentum and took the lead with ten minutes to go as the French tired, scoring again thanks to Laidlaw's reliable right boot.

Another kick through the sticks from the 32-year-old sealed the win late on.

Scotland face undefeated England next at Murrayfield on 24 February.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.