Watch highlights: Scotland fight back to beat France

Scotland came from behind to beat France 32-26 at Murrayfield.

A dismal start saw the Scots concede an early try and fall ten points behind within just ten minutes.

Gregor Townsend's side regrouped, however, as the match progressed and began to chip away at the French advantage.

Scotland eventually took control and completed the turnaround in the second half as the visitors succumbed to persistent pressure.

Greig Laidlaw proved instrumental, kicking six second half penalties to secure Scotland's first win of the campaign.