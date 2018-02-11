Scotland can beat anyone at Murrayfield, says Laidlaw

Greig Laidlaw kicked six second half penalties as Scotland beat France.

Greig Laidlaw says Scotland should fear no opponent at Murrayfield after extending their winning run on home turf.

Scotland secured a fifth straight Six Nations home win thanks to six second half penalty conversions from man of the match Laidlaw and first half tries from Huw Jones and Sean Maitland.

Next up for Gregor Townsend's side is a crunch Calcutta Cup clash with England in the Scottish capital.

Asked if he believed Scotland could beat any opposition that visit Edinburgh, Laidlaw said: "Yes, we do (believe that), I think that has been shown in results.

"In the calendar year we've only lost to New Zealand, and that was by just a four point margin.

"We feel we can beat anybody but will have to play better than today to beat England."

He added: "We are relieved, sometimes test match rugby isn't ideal and you just have to take your medicine, play a kicking game.

"I thought we done that today and it shone through at the end of the game."

Scotland head Gregor Townsend praised the effort of his players as they fought back from a dismal start to the match to secure a crucial win.

He said: "It was (relief) for our players. They put huge effort into today's game and if you come out on the wrong side of the scoreboard it can be very disappointing.

"So the opposite is the feeling."