Scotland name unchanged side for Calcutta Cup test

Gregor Townsend has picked the same starting XV that defeated France to face England.

test: Scotland are aiming for back-to-back wins. SNS Group

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named an unchanged side to face England in the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The players who fought to come from behind against France last time out in the 6 Nations and score 12 unanswered points in the last quarter to win 32-26 have been rewarded by keeping their places for what Townsend says will be a formidable test against England.

"The players put a huge amount of effort into our win over France," Townsend said. "They found a way to win and kept attacking the opposition up until the final whistle.

"England are the number two side in the world and have shown a very good level of consistency in the past couple of seasons. This is due to the quality of their playing and coaching staff, who have done a tremendous job.

"They have a very good defence, an excellent set-piece and like to get 10 and 12 on the ball as much as possible in attack.

"Taking on England is going to be a huge challenge and we are well aware that only our very best will be good enough in this fixture.

"As always our supporters will play a vital role throughout the match and we're delighted to be back at BT Murrayfield with the backing of our home fans."

Though the starting XV remains the same, Townsend has made changes to his bench.

Edinburgh prop Willem Nel and Glasgow lock Tim Swinson are named among the replacements in place of Jon Welsh and Ben Toolis. Centre Nick Grigg is the only change among the backs replacements.

