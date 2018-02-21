Townsend: Finn Russell's place was never in doubt

The Scotland head coach said the fly-half is 'an attack leader' despite recent errors.

Safe: Russell kept his place. SNS Group

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has said he never considered dropping Finn Russell for the Calcutta Cup clash with England and the fly-half is a key member of his team.

Russell came under some criticism after kicking errors during the win over France but Townsend has named an unchanged side to take on England at Murrayfield.

The coach acknowledged that Russell still had to improve his game but said that he had made a positive contribution.

"There was no doubt he would start," Townsend said. "He played well a lot in the France game.

"He did have a couple of kicking errors, and that happens, but a lot of the positive play we had in both halves, Finn was a part of that.

"He's our attack leader, he's an outstanding stand-off and very competitive and determined to work on the areas he needs to work on. He's going to be a key player for us this weekend.

"People are very keen to look at one error and say he's not playing well.

"A lot of parts of his game are working in well and he's put in a lot of effort to make sure he's playing well this weekend."

The victory over France boosted morale after an opening day defeat to Wales but the Scots face a tougher challenge against an England side that has lost only once in the last two years.

"We will have to play better," Townsend said. "We know England are a bigger challenge than France currently.

"They're in great form and we won't find as many opportunities, but we have to keep looking for them.

"We have to defend better and put even more effort into the whole game, especially the second half."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.