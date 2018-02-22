Scotland mind games won't faze us, says England coach

The England head coach described Scotland's pre-game chat as 'media 101'.

England head coach Eddie Jones says Gregor Towsnend's media mind games have been shrugged off by his squad ahead of Saturday's Calcutta Cup clash.

Townsend stoked the fires ahead of the Murrayfield contest by hinting that the Six Nations holders breach the offside line in defence with regularity.

"It's definitely something we have highlighted to our players," said Townsend. "It will be interesting to see whether they [England] stay onside."

The Scotland coach is to meet referee Nigel Owens on Friday when the line speed of the English defence is ­expected to be raised.

His counterpart Jones laughed off the suggestion, however, claiming it's just another attempt by the home side to psyche themselves up for England's visit.

He said: "No, it's media 101 this week isn't it?

"Everything has come out, we have just enjoyed them and had a lovely week preparing for the game."

England arrive in Edinburgh undefeated after kicking off their title defence with back-to-back wins.

Scotland recovered from an opening day thrashing by Wales to beat France last time out.

Jones believes the weight of expectation on the Scots after an impressive autumn proved too much first time around.

He said: "I think the struggled with the weight of expectation in the first game against Wales but played very well against France.

"We respect them greatly, but they must understand we have had two very good weeks of preparation. We are ready to play."

