Scotland v England: Build up ahead of Calcutta Cup duel

Gregor Townsend's Scots host Eddie Jones' title holders in Six Nations round three.

Scotland host England in the Six Nations on Saturday as the old foes contest for the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield.

Both sides go into the fixture buoyed by hard fought victories last time out.

But if Gregor Towsend's Scots are to make it back-to-back Six Nations wins, they will first have to remove England's recent stranglehold on the fixture.

The visitors have held the Calcutta Cup since 2009, winning eight of the last nine encounters between the two sides.

Can Scotland halt Eddie Jones' juggernaut in its tracks?

Scotland

After flourishing in the Autumn, Scotland entered the Six Nations tipped by many to go all the way.

But the early optimism was to be extinguished almost from the off in Cardiff, as Wales ran riot.

Gregor Towsend's campaign looked to be going from bad to worse as France flew out of the traps at Murrayfield a fortnight ago.

But Greig Laidlaw, so often the talisman over the years, once more came to the fore to inspire the Scots to a crucial victory.

The win will have restored belief in a Scotland side who have shown themselves capable of mixing it with the best over the last twelve months, running the All Blacks close before turning over Australia.

England, however, provide one of the sternest tests of them all of late under Eddie Jones' guidance.

Townsend has stuck with same starting line-up as last time out, sticking with under fire fly-half Finn Russell despite a rocky start to the Six Nations.

Russell will have to repay his coaches' faith by rediscovering his form of the autumn if Scotland are to grab a famous win.

England

England arrive in the Scottish capital full of confidence having carried on from where they left off last time around in the Six Nations.

Eddie Jones' title holders have begun their defence with back-to-back wins - a bonus point thrashing of Italy in Rome followed up by a hard fought 12-6 victory over Wales at Twickenham.

Further belief will come from their performance against Scotland last year when a rampant England blew away their opponents 61-21.

Jones had by-and-large stuck with the same side, with Nathan Jones the only change as the No 8 returns to the back row.

Townsend begun the pre-match mind games early, highlighting his concerns that England will look to gain an advantage by stepping offside with regularity.

His counterpart laughed it off, however, and says England are fully prepared after two weeks off.

