Scotland defeat England to end long Calcutta Cup wait

Townsend's men ended England's stranglehold on the Calcutta Cup with a 25-13 win.

Huw Jones sends Murrayfield into raptures with his second try.
Huw Jones sends Murrayfield into raptures with his second try.

Scotland ended England's stranglehold on the Calcutta Cup with a dramatic 25-13 win at Murrayfield.

The Scots, who hadn't held the trophy since 2008, produced a stunning first half display, surging into a 16 point lead at the break after scoring three tries.

England regrouped at the interval but Gregor Townsend's men held firm to secure a historic win.

Greig Laidlaw and Owen Farrell traded penalties in the opening quarter of an hour as both sides looked to stamp their authority on proceedings.

It was Six Nations holders England who blinked first, and Scotland took full advantage to score the opening try of the evening.

Finn Russell found Glasgow Warriors teammate Huw Jones with a neat grubber, before Jones capitalised on a slice of good fortune to touch down between the posts.

Farrell reduced the deficit to four with another kick, but Gregor Townsend's side remained undeterred.

Russell, who'd been the subject of criticism following his display against France, was pulling the strings and set up a second Scotland try just after the half hour mark.

The fly half found Jones with a magnificent pass, received the ball following Stuart McInally's carry and then set up Sean Maitland to score a try.

With Murrayfield in full voice England were on the ropes, and Scotland turned the screw with a third try before half-time. Jones was relishing the contest, and produced a stunning solo break to add his second try before the interval.

The dazed visitors formed a huddle upon the referee's half-time whistle where an inquest into the drama of the first forty minutes took place.

It had the desired effect, with Eddie Jones' men proving an altogether different proposition in the second period.

Talisman Farrell ran clear as Scotland succumbed to an early onslaught, before the fly-half converted his own score.

Danny Care then surged through following a loose Laidlaw pass but the try was to be denied as referee Nigel Owens blew up for a penalty to the home side.

The second half was an altogether more tense affair as Townsend's men sought to close out the contest despite the visitors improvements.

A yellow card for Sam Underhill following a dangerous tackle reduced England to 14 men, and looked to have turned the tables Scotland's way with fifteen minutes remaining.

Russell took over kicking duties from the departed Laidlaw, giving Scotland a twelve point advantage as the clock ticked down.

England continued to probe despite being a man down but were unable to break through a stoic home defence.

Scotland saw out the remaining minutes and the wait for a Culcutta Cup win was over.

