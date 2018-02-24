Watch highlights: Scotland beat England in thriller

The Scots kept their Six Nations dreams alive with a 25-13 win at Murrayfield.

Scotland ended a ten year wait for the Calcutta Cup and kept their Six Nations dreams alive in the process by defeating holders England 25-13.

Murrayfield reverberated after a stunning first half from the Scots saw Gregor Townsend's men surge into a 16 point lead.

Huw Jones was in irrepressible form, going over twice before the interval either side of a well worked Sean Maitland try.

England regrouped and fought back after the break, with Owen Farrell scoring minutes after the restart.

But the home side defended brilliantly thereafter to keep Eddie Jones' title holders at bay and end England's stranglehold on the trophy.

Next up for the Scots is a crunch contest with Six Nations leaders Ireland in Dublin, while England will look to bounce back against France.