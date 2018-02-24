The skipper lauded a night to remember after Scotland defeated England in Six Nations.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5739926294001-barclay-hails-unforgettable-win-at-epic-murrayfield.jpg" />

Skipper John Barclay says Scotland's thrilling win over England at an "epic" Murrayfield will live long in the memory.

Scotland won 25-13 against the Six Nations holders in Edinburgh after storming into an unassailable first half lead.

Barclay then held aloft the Calcutta Cup at full-time, the first time a Scotland captain has done so since 2008.

The victory was one Barclay says he'll savour for a number of reasons.

He said: "I've tried for a number of years (to beat England) so it was brilliant.

"Not just because it is the Calcutta Cup, because they are a brilliant side.

"It also puts us in a pretty good position in the championship.

He added: "It's a pretty good feeling, I am just enjoying it.

"They are such a great team so to have the trophy in the dressing room after such a great game and to have Murrayfield as epic as it was today is something I'll remember.

"We knew we'd get stick after the Wales game, that is the nature of the beast, but we knew we hadn't become a bad team overnight.

"The strategy was brilliant today and, on the whole, we defended very well."

Television reports suggested England fly-half Owen Farrell was involved in a fracas involving a number of Scotland players before the match as tensions boiled over.

Barclay, however, says he missed the scuffle as he was on a toilet break.

He said: "I've heard about this, but I was in the toilets to relieve myself after the warm up.

"I don't know what has happened to be honest, it's one of these things that will get played up to be more than it was.

"It's a big game, a big rivalry, the third game in the championship so it was niggly and physical."