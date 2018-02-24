  • STV
  • MySTV

Gregor Townsend: Beating England biggest win of my career

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Scotland coach guided his side to a 25-13 victory over England in the Six Nations.

Gregor Townsend says Scotland's win over England in the Six Nations is the biggest of his coaching career.

Townsend's side overwhelmed the visitors in a frantic first half at Murrayfield, scoring three tries to go in 22-6 ahead.

England improved after the break but Scotland defended impressively to eventually win 25-13.

The Scots had come into the Six Nations widely tipped after running New Zealand close and beating Australia in the autumn, but lost to Wales in the tournament opener.

However, consecutive wins have now put Townsend's campaign back on track, leaving the former Glasgow Warriors coach to laud his players' display.

"From a coaching perspective, that's the biggest win," he said. "We came very close to beating the number one team in the world in November and have now taken on the number two in the world and won.

"We executed our game plan very well.

"I think the first half against England and New Zealand were similar in our intent to play where we believed we'd get success.

"Our defence was outstanding in both games but the difference tonight was we finished off opportunities really well.

"It wasn't the complete performance but the way we defended in the second half, especially in the last two minutes, was very satisfying."

We have to show a truer picture of what we are about when we play away, then we'll see where that takes us.
Townsend on Scotland's next match against Ireland in Dublin.

Scotland head to Dublin in a fortnight to take on Ireland, who edged out Wales to continue their undefeated start to the Six Nations.

Townsend wants his side to paint a "truer picture" of their talent in away fixtures, having so far failed to replicate their Murrayfield form on the road.

He added: "Ireland are an outstanding team, with a great home record.

"We have our own issues we have to solve playing away from home, we have to show a truer picture of what we are about when we play away then we'll see where that takes us."

Finn Russell had come in for criticism following disappointing displays in the first two Six Nations matches.

But, according to his coach he was back to his "world class" best against England.

Townsend said: "Finn was outstanding in November, against the best teams in the world he was world class.

"He hasn't had the best of starts to the Six Nations but today he played like he did in November, we ask a lot of our 10s, they have to be brilliant all the time and they are going to make errors.

"The pleasing thing was seeing Finn playing the rugby we know he can play.

"He can kick on from here."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.