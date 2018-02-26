Ryan Wilson cited for gouging after win over England

Wilson has been called to face a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.

Charge: Wilson has been cited. SNS Group

Scotland number eight has been cited by for making contact with the eye area of England's Nathan Hughes during the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Television footage showed Wilson apparently dragging his fingers across Hughes face after the back rows clashed off the ball shortly before half-time in Scotland's 25-13 victory.

Wilson will now face a Six Nations disciplinary committee on Wednesday.

If the charge is proven he will face a ban of between four and twelve weeks, meaning he could now miss the rest of Scotland's Six Nations campaign with matches against Ireland and Italy still to play.