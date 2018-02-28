Wilson and Farrell avoid punishment for tunnel scuffle
The pair clashed before Scotland's Calcutta Cup victory over England at Murrayfield.
Ryan Wilson and Owen Farrell have escaped punishment after clashing in the tunnel before Scotland's Six Nations win over England.
Footage emerged of the fracas which saw the pair clash before the Calcutta Cup fixture at Murrayfield, but Six Nations Rugby have concluded there was "no clear evidence of violent conduct or similar against any individual player".
A statement read: "It had been reported that some of the players had been involved in a 'melee' or 'scuffle' in or near the tunnel after the pre-match warm-up.
"Six Nations Rugby gathered material from the RFU and SRU, as well as from the BBC and the match officials. It also considered footage of the incident.
"It concluded that there was some evidence of pushing and shoving in the tunnel at the relevant time but no clear evidence of violent conduct or similar against any individual player."
Scotland number 8 Wilson will now be available for the trip to Ireland, while Farrell will remain in contention for England when they look to bounce back against France.
