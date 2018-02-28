Wilson and Farrell avoid punishment for tunnel scuffle

The pair clashed before Scotland's Calcutta Cup victory over England at Murrayfield.

Ryan Wilson remains available for Scotland after escaping punishment for his part in the tunnel fracas against England. SNS

Ryan Wilson and Owen Farrell have escaped punishment after clashing in the tunnel before Scotland's Six Nations win over England.

Footage emerged of the fracas which saw the pair clash before the Calcutta Cup fixture at Murrayfield, but Six Nations Rugby have concluded there was "no clear evidence of violent conduct or similar against any individual player".

A statement read: "It had been reported that some of the players had been involved in a 'melee' or 'scuffle' in or near the tunnel after the pre-match warm-up.

"Six Nations Rugby gathered material from the RFU and SRU, as well as from the BBC and the match officials. It also considered footage of the incident.

"It concluded that there was some evidence of pushing and shoving in the tunnel at the relevant time but no clear evidence of violent conduct or similar against any individual player."

Scotland number 8 Wilson will now be available for the trip to Ireland, while Farrell will remain in contention for England when they look to bounce back against France.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.