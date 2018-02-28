Ryan Wilson cleared of gouging at disciplinary hearing

The number eight is free to play in Scotland's remaining Six Nations matches.

Cleared: The charge was not upheld. SNS Group

Scotland number eight Ryan Wilson is free to play in the remaining Six Nations matches after being cleared of gouging at a disciplinary hearing.

Wilson had been cited after television footage showed Wilson apparently dragging his fingers across Nathan Hughes' face after the back rows clashed off the ball shortly before half-time in Scotland's 25-13 victory over England in the Calcutta Cup.

The case was reviewed by a Six Nations disciplinary committee on Wednesday and they concluded that Wilson's action had been reckless rather than intentional and no punishment was necessary.

A statement confirming the decision read: ""The disciplinary committee, having viewed the video footage of the incident, considered all of the other evidence and heard representations by and on behalf of the player and Six Nations Rugby, found that the player had committed an act of foul play in that he had made contact (with two of his fingers) with the eye area (ie 'anywhere in close proximity to the eye' according to World Rugby regulation 17) of his opponent.

"However, the Disciplinary Committee also accepted medical advice adduced on the player's behalf to the effect that, due to a pre-existing injury, two of his fingers (his fourth and little finger on his right hand) were involuntarily in a bent or hooked position.

"The Disciplinary Committee also considered that the contact with the eye area had been reckless (rather than intentional), light and fleeting and had come about as a result of the player's attempts to grab his opponent's shirt during an off the ball scuffle.

"After careful consideration, the Disciplinary Committee did not conclude that the foul play warranted a red card, and the citing was not upheld.

"No sanction was imposed and the player is free to resume playing immediately."

