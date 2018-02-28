Glasgow Warriors' Pro14 match against Ulster postponed

The match in Belfast has been rescheduled because of the severe weather.

Postponed: Warriors won't be in action. SNS Group

Glasgow Warriors have announced the postponement of their Pro14 fixture against Ulster, which was scheduled for Friday night.

The league had made the decision because of the severe weather warnings across the UK and Ireland this week.

Citing the importance of the health and safety of supporters, as well as the likely travel problems, the match has been postponed until the weekend of 20/21/22 April.

Details about kick-off time and exact date will be released in due course.

Edinburgh Rugby have said that they will take a decision on Thursday afternoon about their game against Munster.

