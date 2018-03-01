Scottish Rugby 'appalled' by fans who abused Eddie Jones

The England head coach was surrounded by a group who shouted and swore at him.

Verbal abuse: Jones was surrounded by a group of fans. SNSGroup

Scottish Rugby says it is "appalled" by the behaviour of fans who verbally abused England head coach Eddie Jones.

Jones was surrounded by a group outside a train station following Scotland's Calcutta Cup win in Edinburgh.

The men shouted and swore at him as he got in to a waiting car outside Manchester Oxford Road station on Sunday.

Jones has since said he will not be using public transport in the future.

He had initially posed for selfies with fans before the ugly scenes broke out.

A statement from Scottish Rugby said: "Scottish Rugby is appalled by the verbal abuse suffered by Eddie Jones.

"The disgusting behaviour of those involved does not represent the values of our sport or its fans.

"The dignity Eddie and the England team showed on Saturday is in stark contrast to this ugly incident."

