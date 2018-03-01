Edinburgh Rugby's match against Munster postponed

The match at Murrayfield is the latest sporting fixture to fall victim to the weather.

Postponed: Edinburgh's match has been rescheduled. © SNS Group

Edinburgh Rugby have confirmed their match against Munster on Friday has been postponed because of the weather.

The league have taken to decision to reschedule the match due to the major disruption caused by freezing conditions and snow, taking into account the severe weather warnings that have been in place.

It follows the announcement that Glasgow Warriors's trip to Belfast on Friday to face Ulster had also been pushed back until the weekend of April 20-22.

In a statement, Edinburgh said: "Threats to travel and the potential of severe weather on the day of the game raised concerns to the health and safety of supporters, match officials, players and staff from both clubs which is always paramount in such situations.

"The severe weather currently being experienced in the UK and Ireland combined with the further inclement conditions forecast for tomorrow night, means that those travelling to BT Murrayfield would likely be exposed to hazardous conditions which raises welfare concerns.

"It is therefore in the best interests of everyone involved to postpone the fixture until the weekend of March 16/17/18. The exact date and kick-off time will be confirmed as soon as possible.

"We hope that supporters understand the reasons behind this postponement and that any inconvenience caused is minor compared to the impact of making this decision closer to kick-off.

"Ticket holders are encouraged to retain their tickets as they will be valid for the rearranged fixture. Further information will be sent to ticket holders via email direct from Edinburgh Rugby."

