Edinburgh Rugby decide to cut short stay at Myreside

The capital club have opted to press ahead with plans to move to a new venue.

Edinburgh Rugby have decided to cut short their stay at Myreside. SNS

Edinburgh Rugby are to leave their Myreside home for good.

In a statement the club said they will now push ahead with "ambitious plans for a suitable home venue", having already confirmed plans to play the rest of their Guinness PRO14 and European Challenge Cup fixtures at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh moved to Myreside two years ago but have cut short their stay at the 5,500 capacity venue as it struggles to meet ticketing demand for derby fixtures or European ties.

The statement in full read: "Following a review of the partnership between Edinburgh Rugby and George Watson's College, it can be confirmed that Edinburgh has exercised its option not to continue using Myreside as the club's home venue.

"The club and the school have enjoyed a very positive relationship since first exploring the feasibility of moving Edinburgh matches to Myreside two years ago. Both sides look forward to continuing that co-operation in the future.

"Edinburgh Rugby will now continue to develop its ambitious plans for a suitable home venue and will share this vision with supporters as soon as possible."

Edinburgh's were due to return to action at the national stadium on Friday but the match with Munster was postponed after heavy snow hit the area.

