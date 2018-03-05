Scotland reshuffle pack ahead of crucial Ireland fixture

Gregor Townsend has added ten players at the expense of six after injuries cleared.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has added ten players to his squad for the trip to Ireland. SNS

Gregor Townsend has reshuffled the pack ahead of Scotland's crucial Six Nations match against Ireland after injuries cleared up.

With squad sizes increasing to 40 from 36 for the remaining fixtures, the Scotland head coach has moved to add ten players at the expense of six.

Richie Gray, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Alex Dunbar and Darryl Marfo had previously been sidelined but are fit to play for the first time this campaign.

Glasgow Warriors' George Horne, younger brother of Peter, has been called up for the first time after scoring ten tries in fourteen matches, while Edinburgh back row John Hardie completes the list of new additions.

Horne's addition takes the total number of Warriors players in the squad to 18.

Sale Sharks Byron McGuigan and Warriors' Lee Jones have rejoined the group after returning to fitness.

Hardie's Edinburgh back row partner Magnus Bradbury has also been reselected.

Scotland take on unbeaten Ireland in Dublin on Saturday as they look to build on last month's thrilling victory over England.

