Edinburgh sign Argentina international Juan Pablo Socino 

The Newcastle Falcons centre will join Richard Cockerill's side on a two-year deal.

Juan Pablo Socino will join Edinburgh this summer. SNS

Argentina international Juan Pablo Socino will join Edinburgh this summer on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old centre, who can also operate as stand-off, currently plies his trade with Aviva Premiership outfit Newcastle Falcons but will move across the border to take up Guiness Pro14 rugby from next season.

Socino has been capped four times for his country, helping Los Pumas reach the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup in the process.

On his move to imminent move to the Scottish capital, he said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Edinburgh next season in what I believe is an ambitious project that I can't wait to get stuck into.

"Edinburgh is a great city with a huge rugby culture and I want to contribute to that with everything I can.

"The opportunity to play in a new competition - the Guinness PRO14 - and in a new country is also hugely exciting from a personal point of view."

Socino became key to the Falcons' attacking play after joining the Kingston Park outfit in 2014, scoring 166 points across 87 appearances.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: "We're really pleased that Juan will be joining the club next season.

"He's a fantastic player, who has showcased his attacking talents at both Newcastle and Rotherham.

"He's an experienced, strong ball carrier and he will only improve our squad heading into next season."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.