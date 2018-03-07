Kinghorn to make first Scotland start against Ireland

The Edinburgh wing has been drafted in after Tommy Seymour was ruled out through injury.

Edinburgh wing Blair Kinghorn (right) will make his first start for Scotland against Ireland. SNS

Blair Kinghorn is to make his first start on the wing for Scotland in the crucial Six Nations match against Ireland after Tommy Seymour was ruled out due to injury.

The Edinburgh star's inclusion is the only change to the starting line-up made by head coach Gregor Townsend from the side which defeated England last time out at Murrayfield.

Seymour has failed to recover from a back problem sustained in the Calcutta Cup win in time for the trip to Dublin.

Kinghorn's promotion to the starting line-up left a space on the bench which has been filled by his teammate Lee Jones.

Glasgow Warriors hooker Fraser Brown returns to the replacements in place of Scott Lawson as the only other change to the matchday squad.

