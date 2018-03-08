Laidlaw: World class Finn Russell can break any defence

The Scotland scrum-half says the match in Dublin is now bigger than Calcutta Cup clash.

Finn Russell will join Racing 92 in France next season © SNS Group

Greig Laidlaw says his half-back partner Finn Russell could hold the key to beating Grand Slam-chasing Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Fly-half Russell produced a stunning man-of-the-match display in the Calcutta Cup victory over England after below-par performances against Wales and France.

Scotland will aim to blow the championships wide open with a victory over Joe Schmidt's Irish side at the Aviva Stadium and former captain Laidlaw reckons Russell will be pivotal to their success.

The 32-year-old said: "When he's in that confident mood, we feel as though we can break any defence in the world.

"He's a world class player. He had a couple of sticky moments in the first two games but you're never always going to get your own way in test match rugby at this level.

"He's a strong character Finn, he likes to have a laugh and a joke but he's serious about his rugby.

"It's brilliant to play alongside him, play with him and certainly the players round about him in the back line, all the forwards, they love playing with him."

Laidlaw, who kicked three penalties for club side Clermont Auvergne last weekend, believes that the Ireland match has now become a bigger game than the England encounter at Murrayfield.

The former captain added: "It was tremendous but, as I said, it's one game in the championship and now we've done that, we've got the Calcutta Cup back here at Murrayfield, that will rest safe for a year so it's about the Ireland game moving forward.

"I think in the context of now in the Six Nations yes because if we're serious about challenging for the title then we need to win this game.

"Clearly Ireland are unbeaten, they're going well and they're a very good side."

Although Gregor Townsend has only made one injury-enforced change to his line-up with Blair Kinghorn taking Tommy Seymour's place on the wing, Laidlaw has stressed that the strength of the squad has been key to their success.

He said: "We're training very well, the competition is tough, that's whats pushing the performance at the weekends.

"We're in a good spot, that's something that's been developed over the last three four seasons.

"Getting strength, depth, getting players up to that test level.

"I think the whole of Scottish Rugby has done a good job to get us into that position."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.